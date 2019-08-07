Services
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
1931 - 2019
- - Claude Musgrove, 88, passed on to Heaven on August 1, 2019. He was born on January 10, 1931. Claude retired from Dayton Walther. He was a faithful church member of Church of the Nazarene.

Claude was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend that will be missed by many. Those include his wife Christine Musgrove; children: Mark (Victoria) Musgrove and Julia (Tom) McClelland; and grandchildren: Ashly Cassidy, Austin Simmons, Kelly Musgrove, Kyle Musgrove, Brandon Musgrove, and Devan Musgrove.

Claude was preceded in death by his first wife of 50 years, Ivella (Threet) Musgrove and son, Earl Musgrove.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 2:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery with military honors afforded. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 50 East 91st Street Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 7, 2019
