Services
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Graveside service
Friday, May 22, 2020
12:30 PM
Gardens of Memory Cemetery
Muncie, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Claude Stephens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claude O. Stephens


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claude O. Stephens Obituary
Claude O. Stephens

Muncie - Claude O. Stephens, 80, of Muncie, passed away unexpectedly on May 17, 2020 at Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born on September 26, 1939 in Jamestown, TN, to the late Odell and Pansie (Jones) Stephens. Claude graduated from Muncie Central High School.

Claude worked as a millwright for many years and retired from New Venture Gear in 1988. He loved to fish, hunt, split wood, and spend quality time with his family.

Claude was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, cousin, friend, and neighbor that will be missed by many. Those include his loving children: Sheila Kalley, Rick (Shelia) Stephens, and Vickie McMillin; sisters: Mary Ellen McGee and Faye Jones; grandchildren: Aaron (Ashley) Kalley, Savannah Kalley, Jason McMillin, Amanda (Jason) Thompson, Ryan Stephens, Rhett Stephens, Rhye Stephens, and Rhad Stephens; great-grandchildren: Brendan Thompson, Daden Thompson, Payton Stephens, Michael Stephens, and Colton Yoder; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Helen Sue (Turner) Stephens.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fentress County Historical Society, 1726 Pennsylvania Ave, Allardt, TN 38504. Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, has been honored to assist the family during their loss. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com.
Published in The Star Press from May 19 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -