Claude O. Stephens
Muncie - Claude O. Stephens, 80, of Muncie, passed away unexpectedly on May 17, 2020 at Ball Memorial Hospital. He was born on September 26, 1939 in Jamestown, TN, to the late Odell and Pansie (Jones) Stephens. Claude graduated from Muncie Central High School.
Claude worked as a millwright for many years and retired from New Venture Gear in 1988. He loved to fish, hunt, split wood, and spend quality time with his family.
Claude was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, cousin, friend, and neighbor that will be missed by many. Those include his loving children: Sheila Kalley, Rick (Shelia) Stephens, and Vickie McMillin; sisters: Mary Ellen McGee and Faye Jones; grandchildren: Aaron (Ashley) Kalley, Savannah Kalley, Jason McMillin, Amanda (Jason) Thompson, Ryan Stephens, Rhett Stephens, Rhye Stephens, and Rhad Stephens; great-grandchildren: Brendan Thompson, Daden Thompson, Payton Stephens, Michael Stephens, and Colton Yoder; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Helen Sue (Turner) Stephens.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fentress County Historical Society, 1726 Pennsylvania Ave, Allardt, TN 38504. Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, has been honored to assist the family during their loss. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com.
Published in The Star Press from May 19 to May 20, 2020