Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
2801 West Riverside Avenue
Muncie, IN
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
2801 West Riverside Avenue
Muncie, IN
Claudia Gail Wuthrich Obituary
Claudia Gail Wuthrich

Muncie - Claudia Gail Wuthrich, 83, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at her residence in Muncie, Indiana following a brief illness.

She was born on Tuesday, May 12, 1936, in Hartford City, Indiana the daughter of Jay and Icie (Elliott) Drayer. Claudia was a teacher and earned her Master's Degree in education from Ball State University. Having resided in the Delaware County area since June of 1977, she taught in several states and concluded her career at Yorktown High School. Claudia enjoyed playing bridge, reading, and working crossword puzzles. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her loving husband, John Wuthrich, Muncie, Indiana; four children, Kim Abney, Kokomo, Indiana, Kelli (husband, Steven) Maines, Zionsville, Indiana, John (wife, Julie) Wuthrich, Yorktown, Indiana, and Steve (wife, Anne) Wuthrich, Muncie, Indiana; nine grandchildren, Kristopher (wife Tessa), Katie, Natalie (husband, Christopher), Nicholas, John Christian, Bronwyn, Blake (wife, Elizabeth), Bradley, and Brice; three great-grandchildren, Ava Grace, Klaire, and Kline; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law, Kevin Abney; granddaughter, Alaina Wuthrich; and sister, Kay Staffen.

Memorial Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 900 West White River Boulevard, Muncie, Indiana 47303, with Pastor Jerry O'Neal officiating.

Family and friends may call from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Building Fund, 900 West White River Boulevard, Muncie, Indiana 47303.

Elm Ridge Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at

www.elmridgefuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
