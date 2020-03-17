|
Claudia K. Show
Muncie - Claudia K. Show, 66, died on Saturday March 16, 2020, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital following a twelve-year battle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
She was born on August 30, 1953, in Wabash the daughter of Nathan and Eileen Gurtner. Claudia attended Ball State University and during her time at BSU she made long lasting friendships and traveled the United States with her COB's.
She was employed for thirty-four years In Human Resources beginning with Container Corp of America and during many changes, retiring from Graphic Packaging in 2009. In 2010, she found a passion for fitness with Zumba and became a licensed instructor in 2011. Some of her happiest times were with her friends at the YMCA.
Claudia was a member of, and held many offices in, Kappa Kappa Sigma Sorority since 1984 and Survivor Voices Choir started by Dr. Michael Williamson in 2013.
On September 18, 1976, she married Benn H. Show, who survives and has been her rock through this battle. She is also survived by her two beautiful daughters, Emily (Rob) Patterson of Pooler, GA and Erin (Brock) Williamson of Yorktown; a special woman she loved like a sister, Becky Patterson. She didn't have any siblings, but when she married Benn, Burke and Melinda Show and family, "The Other Shows" were a wonderful addition to her life.
There will be no service, the family will have a private memorial service at a later time.
Special thanks to all the doctors, nurses and staff at the Cancer Center and 2nd floor at Ball Memorial Hospital.
Memorials may be sent to or St. Jude's hospital for Children.
No matter the race or gender, love is love. And always…keep dancing.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020