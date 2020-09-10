Cleatus E. "Gene" Darnell
Eaton - Cleatus E. "Gene" Darnell, 76, left this world with his family by his side on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer.
Gene was born on August 30, 1944 in Muncie, Indiana to Cleatus "Pete" and Violet (Murphy) Darnell. He attended Matthews Schools and later served his country in the US Army, during the Vietnam War. On June 8, 1968 he married Marcella Pence in Eaton and together they raised their three children and made their home outside of Eaton.
Gene enjoyed almost all-things outdoors, including fishing, camping and cutting firewood. He also enjoyed shuffleboard and competed in tournaments. Mostly he could be found outside around a fire. Gene was known to friends and neighbors as a kind and generous man who enjoyed doing things for others.
He was a loving father and affectionate husband who will be missed by many. Gene was known to be quite the jokester who tried making everyone laugh.
Gene is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marcella Darnell; three children: Reba Darnell, Gini Johnson (Lloyd) and James Darnell; a sister, Gini Barker; four grandchildren: Krista Brown, Matthew Brown (Ariel), Nate Stephens and McKynzie Darnell; six great-grandchildren: Wyatt, Kaylynn, Ryker, Wesley, Leo and Elias, as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Gene was preceded in death by his siblings, Carolyn Helm, Shirley Johnson and Robert Darnell. He was also preceded in death by a grandson, Jacob Bainter, who meant the world to him.
Graveside funeral services with Military Rites by the Delaware County Veterans Honor Guard will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020 at Black Cemetery, Albany with Pastor Willard Allred officiating.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Pitman-Richman Funeral Home, 200 S. Hartford St., Eaton.
Memorials may be made in his name to the Delaware County Veterans Honor Guard c/o Pitman-Richman Funeral Home, P.O. Box 537, Eaton, IN 47338.
Visit WatersFuneralHomes.com
to send flowers, sign the guestbook or leave condolences for the family.