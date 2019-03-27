|
Cleo A. (Shaver) Southerland
Yorktown - Cleo A. (Shaver) Southerland, 90, of Yorktown, Indiana, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 25, 2019, after an extended illness.
Cleo was born March 31, 1928, in Putnam County, Tennessee, to the late Mitchell and Ada (Hancock) Shaver. On March 16, 1953, she married Cecil Southerland of Wayne County, Kentucky.
Cleo worked tirelessly for the Lord since 1955. She and her husband, Cecil, would sing in church, revivals, visit hospitals, nursing homes, and shut-ins. She was a member of the Memorial Drive Wesleyan Church.
Cleo is survived by daughters, Dorothy (husband, Al) Webb, Linda (husband, Chuck) House, and daughter-in-law, Paula Southerland; grandchildren, Amy (husband, Christian) Grose, Jessie (husband, Greg) Dempkowski, Brittany (husband, Aaron) McCracken, Adam (wife, Emily) House, and Martin Webb; great-grandchildren, Lexi Grose (fiancé, Ben Benson), Isaiah Grose, Meredith Grose, Ada Dempkowski, and Izak Dempkowski; one sister, Lucille Ferrill; one brother, Orley (wife, Diana) Shaver; a close family friend, John Parks; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Cleo was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Horace Shaver; sisters, Violet Qualls, and Bertha Gragg; her son, Donald C. Southerland; and her loving husband, Cecil C. Southerland.
A special thanks to her neighbors of fifty-five years, Evelyn McIver, Diane Bailey, and Loretta Foster, for their love and friendship. The family also offers their deepest appreciation to Melissa, Stacy, Chelsea, and Chaplain Ron of ViaQuest Hospice of Muncie for their love and care and to Donnita Bishop and also Bright Eyed Seniors of Muncie. Cleo was blessed and thankful for the love and encouragement of her church family of Memorial Drive Wesleyan Church.
Family and friends may call from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304.
A service to celebrate Cleo's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, with Rev. Edgar Shaver and Pastor Forest Lee officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions can be made to Memorial Drive Wesleyan Church, 1440 West Memorial Drive, Muncie, Indiana, 47302, or to ViaQuest Hospice, 3411 North Briarwood Lane, Muncie, Indiana, 47304.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 27, 2019