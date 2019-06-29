|
Cletis Eugene Kearney
Hartford City - Cletis Eugene Kearney, 76, died Thursday, June 27, at Covenant Care in Marion.
He was born in Hagerstown on January 2, 1943 to John Elim and Elizabeth Lee (Bowlin) Kerney. He lived most of his life in Muncie.
Cletis was a 1962 graduate of Union High School. He served with the National Guard. In 1998, he retired from Delco Battery after 37 years of service. He was a member of Vintage Motorbike Club in Portland.
Survivors include 2 children, Kindra Forehand (Bobby) and Kevin Kearney (Kristi); 2 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, Roger Kerney and Lawrence "Butch" Kerney; a sister, Cynthia Worden; 5 nieces; 4 nephews; 3 uncles; 2 aunts and many cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Clyde Kerney, and a sister, Louise Bright.
Visitation will be 12 noon to 2 PM on Tuesday, July 2, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Services will follow at 2:00 PM. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Losantville.
Memorials may be made to Little Red Door Cancer Agency, 2311 W. Jackson St., Muncie, IN 47303.
Published in The Star Press on June 29, 2019