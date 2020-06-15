Clifford B. Beckham
Muncie - Clifford B. Beckham, 77, passed away on June 13, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.
He was born in Muncie on May 13, 1943 and graduated from Muncie Southside High School in 1963.
Cliff retired from Marsh Warehouse after several years of service. He was best known for his great sense of humor, the many Corvette's and classic pick-up trucks he owned and his beloved Dodge Dart. Cliff loved NASCAR and will be remembered as kind, honest and gentle.
He loved all his kids but he just said last week that his dog Milo was his favorite! Survivors include his three children, Jama Carson, Brad Beckham (wife, Sabrina) and Ryan Beckham; his grandchildren, Skyler, Blakely, Gabby and Alac; also surviving are his friends and longtime buddies, John Murray, Terry Orrick and Henry Rhodes.
Cremation will take place and burial will follow in Tomlinson Cemetery. The family will gather with friends at Cheers Tavern on Saturday, July 18th from 3:00 until 5:00 p.m. to celebrate Cliff's memory.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.