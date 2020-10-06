Clifford (Cliff) Eugene Wright, Jr.
Muncie - Clifford (Cliff) Eugene Wright, Jr., 46, born in Muncie, IN on May 2, 1974 to proud parents Clifford and Linda Wright, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital peacefully with family by his side.
Cliff had been employed as a Foreman at Stamper Construction and formerly as a Sheet Metal Journeyman with Local 20 and with Adam's Roofing and McGuff's Roofing. Cliff attended Riley Elementary, Washington Carver Elementary, and Storer Middle School. He was a graduate of the Muncie Central High School Class of 1992. He studied construction at Ivy Tech Community College, receiving his Associate's Degree.
Cliff was a kind, sweet, and caring family man. He also had a little bit of a wild side. He loved animals and loved fishing. He loved his wife and 2 sons dearly. He was a wonderful husband, father, son, and brother.
Cliff leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 19 years, Samantha (Langham) Wright; 2 sons, Clayton (Clay) Eugene Wright and Cody Ray Wright; his mother and father, Linda and Clifford Wright; sister, Stacy Wright; younger brother, Patrick Wright (Sarah); nieces, Avery Wright and Michaela Brinker; aunts, Cheri Peters (Dave) and Diane McMaster; uncles, William Venable (Susan), Monty Venable, and Paul Wright (Vicky); grandmother, Elnora Venable; great aunt, Leora Privett; in-laws, Tommy and Sue Langham; brother-in-law, Tommy Langham, Jr.; nephews, Tommy Langahm, III. and Sage Langham; several cousins; and many friends.
Cliff was preceded in death by his great grandparents, Darrell and Nina Jane Osborn; great grandmother, Lora Willis; grandparents, Lester and Wanda Wright; grandfather, William Venable; and aunt, Theresa Venable.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 1:30 to 2:00 pm in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie. The family requests casual dress (jeans) to honor Cliff, as he did not like to dress up. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to ARF. Visit https://munciearf.com/donate-arf/
online for more information. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com
.