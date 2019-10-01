|
Clifford Gregory
Muncie - Clifford L. Gregory, 82, born November 6, 1936 to the late Edgar and Dovie (Koger) Gregory went home to be with the Lord on September 28, 2019. He was a member of Westside United Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon until sickness prevented him from that role. He retired from Broderick Steel Company where he worked for more than 25 years. Clifford was a member of the Avondale Sympathy Club. He loved his family and loved spending time outdoors working in his garden.
He was preceded in death by both his parents, his wife Delma (Kidd) Gregory of whom he was married to for 42 years, his daughter Wilma Vorhees, brothers Regal Gregory, Glen Gregory, Charlie Gregory, his sisters Della Buck and Grace Kidd.
Clifford is survived by a brother Bill (wife Patricia) Gregory, sister Geneva (husband Delon) Waters, sons Eugene (wife Robin) Gregory, Dale (wife-Tammy) Gregory and daughter Wanda (husband Steve) Beckley. His grandchildren Andrew and Austin Vorhees, Kyla and Bradley (wife Jill) Gregory, Matthew, Aaron, and Seth Beckley, Christopher, Brandon, Ryan, and Justin Gregory, two great-grandchildren Braelyn and Addison Gregory, many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at the Westside United Baptist Church located at 3021 W. Cornbread Rd. Muncie, IN 47302, on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. with Pastor Larry Waters officiating. Burial will follow at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery north of Muncie.
Friends may call at the Westside United Baptist Church on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and again, on Thursday morning from 9:00 A.M. until time of serve
Published in The Star Press on Oct. 1, 2019