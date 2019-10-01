Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Westside United Baptist Church
3021 W. Cornbread Rd.
Muncie, IN
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Westside United Baptist Church
3021 W. Cornbread Rd.
Muncie, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Westside United Baptist Church
3021 W. Cornbread Rd.
Muncie, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clifford Gregory
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clifford Gregory


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clifford Gregory Obituary
Clifford Gregory

Muncie - Clifford L. Gregory, 82, born November 6, 1936 to the late Edgar and Dovie (Koger) Gregory went home to be with the Lord on September 28, 2019. He was a member of Westside United Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon until sickness prevented him from that role. He retired from Broderick Steel Company where he worked for more than 25 years. Clifford was a member of the Avondale Sympathy Club. He loved his family and loved spending time outdoors working in his garden.

He was preceded in death by both his parents, his wife Delma (Kidd) Gregory of whom he was married to for 42 years, his daughter Wilma Vorhees, brothers Regal Gregory, Glen Gregory, Charlie Gregory, his sisters Della Buck and Grace Kidd.

Clifford is survived by a brother Bill (wife Patricia) Gregory, sister Geneva (husband Delon) Waters, sons Eugene (wife Robin) Gregory, Dale (wife-Tammy) Gregory and daughter Wanda (husband Steve) Beckley. His grandchildren Andrew and Austin Vorhees, Kyla and Bradley (wife Jill) Gregory, Matthew, Aaron, and Seth Beckley, Christopher, Brandon, Ryan, and Justin Gregory, two great-grandchildren Braelyn and Addison Gregory, many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at the Westside United Baptist Church located at 3021 W. Cornbread Rd. Muncie, IN 47302, on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. with Pastor Larry Waters officiating. Burial will follow at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery north of Muncie.

Friends may call at the Westside United Baptist Church on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. and again, on Thursday morning from 9:00 A.M. until time of serve

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clifford's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now