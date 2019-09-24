|
Clifford L. "Cricket" Tweedy
Gaston - Clifford L. "Cricket" Tweedy, 88, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, September 22, 2019 after an extended illness. He was born March 15, 1931 in Muncie, Indiana to the late John Z. and Amanda (Harmon) Tweedy.
Clifford is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lila L. (Johnson) Tweedy; three daughters, Neisa (Evan) Parry,Gaston, IN, Rise (Kelly) Pierce of Gaston, IN, Laura "Nani" (Bill) Clark of Homosassa, FL; a son, Fara M. (Jill "Gill") of Yorktown; Ten grandchildren; Eric Cross, Midlothian, VA, Paul (Jeannie) Cross, Charlotte, NC, Nick Pierce, Muncie, IN, Jenna (Jesse) Pierce-Wilson, Muncie, IN, Wesley Miller, Muncie, IN, Miranda (Cody) Antrim, Yorktown, IN, Cade Tweedy, Yorktown, IN, Drake Tweedy, Yorktown, IN, Doug (Adrean) Keihn, Daleville, IN, Amanda (Luke) Waterhouse, Cowan, IN; nine great-grandchildren, Haley (Daniel) Cross Baker, Ladson, SC, Tradd Cross, Charleston, SC, Jadon Waterhouse, Cowan, IN, Noah Cross, Midlothian, VA, Emma Waterhouse, Cowan, IN, Lila Cross, Midlothien, VA, Aiden Miller, Muncie, IN, Matthew Cross, Midlothian, VA, Caroline Antrim, Yorktown, IN; several nieces and nephews.
Clifford was preceded in death by his Mother and Father, five brothers, five sisters, and several nieces and nephews.
He graduated from McKinley Jr. High School in 1946 and earned his GED while in the Navy in 1947.
Clifford was a veteran of the United States Navy. He first served in the Navy from 1947-1951 aboard the USS Coral Sea in the Mediterranean. He also served in the National Guard from 1953-1956. He then served again in the Navy from 1957-1961 with the Pacific Fleet on the USS Ranger. He received three honorable discharges from all three tours of service.
He worked and retired from General Motors/New Venture Gear 1961-1995. He enjoyed woodworking, going "junking" and spending time with his wife, Lila, children, grandchildren and family.
He was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to S. Lawrence Catholic Church, 820 E Charles St, Muncie, IN 47305 or to the , 5635 W 96th St Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 820 E. Charles Street, Muncie, with Fr. David Hellmann presiding. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory with full military honors.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 26, 2019.
Thank you to Southern Care Hospice; Jessica, Sarah, Amy and Rita for their tender care of Clifford.
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 24, 2019