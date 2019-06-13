|
Clifton "Joe" Ferguson
Muncie - Clifton "Joe" Ferguson, our father, brother, and son, took his first steps into Heaven, June 9, 2019. He will be missed by all who knew him. Joe had a zest for life and lived it to the fullest! Many called him brother because he would give his life for you. He was funny, caring, giving, and protected those around him. Joe was also an avid sportsman. He loved to fish, camp, golf, and to play pool. He won many trophies playing tournament pool.
He was born Tuesday, October 9, 1956, in Muncie, Indiana, the son of Curtis L. and Zona L. (Slaven) Ferguson. He is survived by his daughters, Landi Wyatt and Kelsey Ferguson; his grandchildren, Allyssa Holten and Aubrey Holten, Brittany Evans, A.J. Wyatt, and Asia Wyatt; great-grandson, Christian Joseph Digman; and his furry son, Dozer; sisters, Jessie (husband Bob) Mangus, Melba Slaven, Terri (husband Neil) Segotta, and Dianne Evans; nieces and nephews, Bobby Mangus, John Mangus, Lora Barber, Melena Slaven, Doug Bartels, and Mark Cooper; and his good friends, Donnie Green, Dave Smith, Jerry Ylovchan, and his good friends at Gene's Bar and Grill.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Zona L. Ferguson; his daughter, Christie Holten; his sister, Judy Cruea; his brother, Rev. Kevin Ferguson; and his niece, Michelle Cruea.
The family would like to thank the following people for their outstanding love, care, and devotion to Joe and his family, Dr. Kornilow and staff at the IU Wound Center, Dr. Kahn and the nurses and staff at the AMG Specialty Hospital at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Dr. Kahn, administration, nurses, and staff at Willow Bend Living Center, and the ministry staff at Glad Tidings Church.
A Memorial Service to celebrate Joe's life will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Pastor Jeff Ellis officiating.
Published in The Star Press on June 13, 2019