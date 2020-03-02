|
|
Clinton "Clint" Bryan Jr., passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, March 1, 2020.
Clint was born on March 1, 1956 in Muncie, IN to Clinton Bryan Sr. and Rose Bennett. Clint graduated from Wes Del in 1974 and went on to work for Ontario Forge, Borg Warner, New Venture Gear, Marion's General Motors. Clint was a member of UAW and American Legion Post #387. Clint married Linda in December of 1980 and had two children.
Clint was the worlds' greatest husband, father and grandfather. He enjoyed the outdoors, relaxing by the water and trips to Tennessee. Clint loved Notre Dame football and had every statistic in his head. Clint was a great artist. Clint was loved and will be missed by many.
Clint is survived by his wife of 40 years Linda Bryan, 2 daughters: Jessica Bryan, Lacey Burkett, 3 granddaughters': Lyla, Malia and Ivy, 7 brothers and sisters: Vicki (Tony), Greg, Angie, Kristi (Craig), Scott (Vicky), Diane, Deewayne (Pam) and Jackie (Blaine), several nieces, nephews, cousins and "Carl".
Clint was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service to celebrate Clint's life will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Gant Funeral Homes- Gaston Chapel. Friends and family may call on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 4-7 P.M in Gaston.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020