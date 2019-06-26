Clonia Anderson



Muncie - Clonia Anderson, 92, passed away on Saturday morning, June 22, 2019 at her residence.



She was born October 2, 1926 in Ritner, Kentucky, the daughter of Denton and Lena (Jones) Flynn and moved to Muncie in 1944. On January 15, 1945 in Muncie, she married Noble E. Anderson.



She worked for several area factories and was a member of True Light Baptist Church. Clonia was an avid gardener who loved her flowers and vegetable garden and was also an excellent cook.



Surviving are one son, Allen Anderson (wife, Louise) of Selma; one daughter, Sandy Dice (special friend, John McCaffery) of Muncie; five grandchildren, Erika Short (husband, Jason) of St. Louis, MO, Derek Dice (fiancé, Tiffany Rabalais) of Houma, LA, Jeremy Anderson (friend, Kara), Kimberly Simmerman (husband, David) and Angel Anderson, all of Muncie; eight great-grandchildren, Griffin, Olivia, Alexzander, Bella, Luke, Trevin, Elly and Joshie; one brother, J.C. Flynn (wife, Cristine) of Frankfort; one sister, Ina Ruth Ball of Monticello, KY; and one sister-in-law, Sue Flynn of Monticello, KY.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 61 years, Noble E. Anderson on August 9, 2006; one son-in-law, Mike Dice; one granddaughter, Victoria Simmerman; three brothers and three sisters.



Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, with Pastor Dennis Trimble officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie.



Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 or one hour to the service on Saturday.



Memorial Contributions may be directed to True Light Baptist Church, 805 E. County Club Road, Muncie, IN 47303.



The family wishes to extend a special thank-you to her girls, Angie, Jill, Kim, Lauri and Paula and to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospice.



Published in The Star Press on June 26, 2019