Clovis C AdkinsEnglewood, FL - Clovis C Adkins of Englewood, FL passed away on June 4, 2020.He was born in Branchland, WV on June 8, 1931 to Wilburn and Mattie Adkins.Clovis served his country proudly in the United States Army from 1952-1954. After his time in the service he went on to work for General Motors as a Tool Maker. He was a proud member of the Venice Church of the Nazarene.Clovis leaves behind his three sons: Larry (Beth) Adkins of Muncie, IN, David (Kathy) Adkins of Grayslake, IL, and Kevin Adkins of Shelbyville, TN. He is also survived by four grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.Services are to be held privately. Clovis will be laid to rest at Sarasota National Cemetery alongside his beloved wife.In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations in Clovis name be made out to Venice Church of the Nazarene located in Venice, Florida.Services under the care of Farley Funeral Home. Online condolences can be made at www.farelyfuneralhome.com