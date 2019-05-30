Services
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Calling hours
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
3:00 PM
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Gardens of Memory Cemetery
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clyde Keeley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clyde Vernon Keeley


1931 - 2019
Clyde Vernon Keeley Obituary
Clyde Vernon Keeley

Muncie - Clyde Vernon Keeley, 88 of Muncie, died Friday, May24, 2019 at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born April 23, 1931 in Muncie and was the son of the late Lester and Helen (Hahn) Keeley.

Clyde was a well know magician in Muncie, he was a member of the Muncie Mystifier's Club of Muncie and the International Brothers of Magicians. He loved performing magic and had also taught ballroom dancing. Clyde proudly and honorably served his country in the United States Navy. He retired after 42 years from Borg Warner. Clyde was a member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church

Clyde is survived by his three children Paula Joan Keeley, Tammy Fay McGee, and Rickey Vernon Keeley (Lisa) all of Muncie; four grandchildren Ashley Keeley, Alison Keeley, Shae McGee and Kaitlin McGee; a great-granddaughter Emma Hargis; a sister Willa May Adams of Muncie. Clyde's very special close companion Ziggy, his pet dog. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a grandson Conner McGee and a sister Patsy Hodson.

Funeral Services for Clyde will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Garden View Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Osborne officiating. Burial will follow with military honors being conducted by the United States Navy and the Delaware County Honor Guard in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the services at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on May 30, 2019
