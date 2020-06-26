Clyde Williams
Muncie - Clyde Williams, 74, passed away June 26, 2020. He was born in Muncie, Indiana to the late Walter and Stella (Davis) Williams. Clyde had worked for the Muncie Star Press as a paper router for a number of years. He enjoyed watching sports, but was an especially avid Bearcats fan.
Clyde is survived by his brother, Larry (Ann) Williams; Sisters, Betty Lofton and Shirley Bingham; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother, father and 4 brothers.
There will be graveside services for Clyde, Monday, June 29th 2020 at Gardens of Memory, with Pastor Jim Marlow officiating.
Online condolences may be shared at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.