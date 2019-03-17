Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Collean Garrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Collean Garrett


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Collean Garrett Obituary
Collean Garrett

Converse - Collean F. Garrett, 71, passed away on Wednesday February 20, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. Collean was born on October 8, 1948 in Cincinnati Ohio to Dorthy M. Gibson and Jonny Garrett. After moving to this area, she attended school at Muncie Central School system.

Sons; Allen, Steve, and Brian (Angela) Pierce, daughter; Angela Beckett (Scott), brothers; Richard and Jonny Garrett survive Collean.

Preceding her in death were three brothers; Lloyd, Mark and Clark Garrett and sister; Peggy Garret.

Following Collean's wishes cremation was chosen and no services will be held.

Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now