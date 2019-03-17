|
|
Collean Garrett
Converse - Collean F. Garrett, 71, passed away on Wednesday February 20, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. Collean was born on October 8, 1948 in Cincinnati Ohio to Dorthy M. Gibson and Jonny Garrett. After moving to this area, she attended school at Muncie Central School system.
Sons; Allen, Steve, and Brian (Angela) Pierce, daughter; Angela Beckett (Scott), brothers; Richard and Jonny Garrett survive Collean.
Preceding her in death were three brothers; Lloyd, Mark and Clark Garrett and sister; Peggy Garret.
Following Collean's wishes cremation was chosen and no services will be held.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 17, 2019