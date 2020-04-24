|
|
Colleen Davis
Surrounded by the love of her family, Colleen passed away on April 16th. She was 58 years old.
Born May 31 1961 to Dennis and Ferol Cavanaugh. She graduated from Muncie Southside high school. She worked in the medical community as a CNA at multiple nursing homes where she was a strong worker.
Colleen is survived by her love of 36 years, Michael Davis. Three daughters Michelle (Byron) Davis, Rebecca Davis, Jessica (ottis) Belcher. Two sisters Helen (Jim) Rodgers of Arizona, Laura (Dennis) Curtis of Gaston. 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and one grandchild on the way. And the bestest of friends Nancy Coburn.
She is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers Dennis Ray, Andrew and Stanley Cavanaugh. One sister Kathryn ashcraft. And her precious twins Brenda and Michael Cavanaugh.
Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers as they go through this difficult time.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020