Connie Jean (Ellis) Foist, 76, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital. Connie was born in Muncie, Indiana on Monday, November 8, 1943, the daughter of Marshall Ellis and Linda (Barnes) Ellis. A lifelong resident of Muncie, Connie graduated from Royerton High School. She married Carlos Foist on May 29, 1965, and he survives.
Connie loved her children and grandchildren, and spending time with her family. She enjoyed volleyball, bowling, fishing, traveling, and spending time at the lake cottage. She also loved "retail therapy" and going to the casino with her sisters.
Survivors include her husband of fifty-four years, Carlos; daughters, Penny Auker (husband, Marion), and Mary Landis (husband, Ron); a son, Hugh Foist (wife, Linda); a brother, Richard Ellis (wife, Alfretta); sisters, Martha Sipe (husband, Don), Anita Tomlin, Judy Lindblom, and Pam Smith; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers; four sisters; and a son, Charles Foist.
Services will be held for Connie at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, family and friends are limited in the chapel to no more than ten people at a time in rotation.
Memorial contributions may be made to: , Attention: of Delaware County-SK#PF2RA6, 5635 West 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana 46278.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at: www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2020