Connie Jean Swingley
Yorktown - Connie Jean Swingley, 78, of Yorktown, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. She was born on April 7, 1942, in Muncie, to George and Verna (West) Noble.
Connie worked as a medical data processer for PDP for many years, before she joined Dr. Dietz's office as a Medical Assistant. She was an avid bowler, liked to read, loved to cook, and was a devoted mother and loving grandmother.
Connie is survived by her loving sons: Craig (Sue) Wood and Robert (Marie) Wood; sister, Verna Sue (Larry) Terry; grandchildren: Kristi (Tyler) Reck, Katie Dargo, and Sarah Wood (Randy); 6 great-grandchildren; niece, Anna Hannah; and father of her children, Jerry Wood.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Barney Swingley.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Suite 550, Chicago, IL 60631. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com
