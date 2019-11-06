Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
Connie Jessee Obituary
Connie Jessee

Muncie - Connie L. Jessee, 54, passed away on Monday November 4, 2019 at I. U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital with family at her side. Connie was born on April 7, 1965 to Gladdis May Duke Dennie and Fredrick E. Duke in Muncie graduating from Southside High School in 1983. She was in customer service with several area stores including K-Mart South and at Sears in Muncie for more than twenty years. She loved being outdoors watching her hummingbirds and listening to her windchimes.

Surviving Connie are her loving husband, James Jessee, daughters; Tonya (Eric) Glancy, Stephanie Garrett, sons; David A. Duke, Trevor Jessee, Jacob (Trinity Howell) Jessee, grandchildren; Joseph, Catlynn,, Leanna, Opal, brother; David L. (Connie) Duke, and sister Lorie Duke. There are many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members that will also miss Connie.

Her parents, and two brothers; Richard Lynn Duke, Allen Mark Duke preceded her in passing.

Funeral services will be at Parson Mortuary on November 11, 2019 at 10:00 am with Pastor Steve Aarnett officiating. Friends may call from 8:30 am until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Hawk Cemetery in Yorktown Indiana.

The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 9, 2019
