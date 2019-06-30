|
Connie L. Stidham
Selma - Connie Stidham, passed away Tuesday afternoon June 25, 2019 at I. U. Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was born January 1, 1947 the daughter of Josephine and Harold Mansfield. Connie grew up in Muncie graduating from Southside High School in 1965 and later attending Ivy Tech becoming a radiology assistant and receptionist at Ball Memorial Hospital where she later retired after 25 years of service.
She married William E. Stidham in 1982 and together they had five sons.
Connie was a member of Freedom Point Apostolic Church where she served as a part of the kitchen staff for funeral dinners and church meals. She enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and camping often, but cooking and feeding her family wonderful food was a passion of hers.
Survivors include sons: Mathew Stidham. Andrew Stidham, William Stidham, Harold Stidham, five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husband William in 2010 and son Justin Stidham preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be held at Freedom Point Apostolic Church, 6460 E. Jackson St. Muncie 47303, at 10:00 am on Tuesday July 2, 2019 with Pastor Matthew Kidd officiating. Burial will follow at Tomlinson Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3 pm to 7 pm on Monday July 1, 2019 and from 9:00 am until service time Tuesday.
The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on June 30, 2019