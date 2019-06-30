Services
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Freedom Point Apostolic Church
6460 E. Jackson St
Muncie, IN
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Tomlinson Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Connie Stidham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Connie L. Stidham


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Connie L. Stidham Obituary
Connie L. Stidham

Selma - Connie Stidham, passed away Tuesday afternoon June 25, 2019 at I. U. Ball Memorial Hospital.

She was born January 1, 1947 the daughter of Josephine and Harold Mansfield. Connie grew up in Muncie graduating from Southside High School in 1965 and later attending Ivy Tech becoming a radiology assistant and receptionist at Ball Memorial Hospital where she later retired after 25 years of service.

She married William E. Stidham in 1982 and together they had five sons.

Connie was a member of Freedom Point Apostolic Church where she served as a part of the kitchen staff for funeral dinners and church meals. She enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and camping often, but cooking and feeding her family wonderful food was a passion of hers.

Survivors include sons: Mathew Stidham. Andrew Stidham, William Stidham, Harold Stidham, five grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Her parents, husband William in 2010 and son Justin Stidham preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at Freedom Point Apostolic Church, 6460 E. Jackson St. Muncie 47303, at 10:00 am on Tuesday July 2, 2019 with Pastor Matthew Kidd officiating. Burial will follow at Tomlinson Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3 pm to 7 pm on Monday July 1, 2019 and from 9:00 am until service time Tuesday.

The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now