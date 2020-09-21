1/1
Connie Rose Christal
1943 - 2020
Connie Rose Christal

Hartford City - Connie Rose Christal, 77, passed away at 1:01 p.m. Sunday, September 20, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

She was born in Milroy, Indiana on June 24, 1943 to Charles A. Burton and Elizabeth A. (Ruble) Burton. Her parents preceded her in death.

She married Ray E. "Gene" Christal on March 8, 1977 in Hartford City. They were married by Rev. Bob Neel Sr. Gene passed away on November 6, 2007.

Connie attended Calvary Christian the Lighthouse Church in Hartford City. She was a member of the Moose, AMVETS and the American Legion.

Connie made friends easily and she had a contagious smile and laugh. She liked to play BINGO and spend time with her family. Her children and grandchildren were her world and her eyes would shine and her smile would be wide when any of them were around, she was truly blessed with her loving family.

She will be sadly missed by her children, Charles "Chuck" A. (wife, Beth) Watkins of Hartford City, Walter P. Towry Jr. of Hartford City, Jeff a. (wife, Lori) Christal of Ohio, Mike R. (wife, Angel) Christal of Bluffton, Johnny D. Christal of Hartford City, Shirley A. Towry of Hartford City, Gina K. Christal ;(companion, Cody Moore) of Avon Park, FL, April L. Christal of Hartford City; 26 grandchildren and many, many great-grandchildren; brother, Charles A. (wife, Debbie) Burton of Wisconsin; 1st Husband, George B. Watkins of Austin, Texas; several nieces and nephews.

She is also preceded in death by her infant son, George B. Watkins Jr., sisters, Rosilea Jinkerson and Darlene Barger; infant sister, Joyce Burton and 2nd husband, Walter P. Towry.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City. Burial will follow at Hartford City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, September 27, 2020 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 at Keplinger Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Calvary Christian the Lighthouse Church, 2101 N. Walnut St. Hartford City, IN 47348

Due to Covid-19 we ask that rules and regulations according to the CDC be followed while in our facility and a mask is required.

Please utilize our website at www.keplingerfuneralhome.com or our Keplinger Funeral Home Facebook Page to send condolences to the family.




Published in The Star Press from Sep. 21 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Keplinger Funeral Home
SEP
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Keplinger Funeral Home
SEP
28
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Keplinger Funeral Home
SEP
28
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Keplinger Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Keplinger Funeral Home
509 N High St
Hartford City, IN 47348
(765) 348-0610
