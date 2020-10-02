Connie Sue McKelvey
St. Louis, MO - Connie Sue McKelvey, 66, passed on to her heavenly life on September 27, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, MO surrounded by family following a brief illness. She was born on September 21, 1954 in Muncie, IN to Loyd and Dorothy (Walters) McKelvey.
Connie attended Selma Elementary and Middle Schools and graduated from Wapahani High School in Selma, IN in 1972. She completed her Bachelor of Science Degree in 1976 and her Master of Arts Degree in 1987 from Ball State University, graduating with honors. Connie was recognized by Cambridge Who's Who as an honored member in the 2006-2007 Edition of Executives and Professionals. She was also a published poet.
Connie's passion for helping everyone lead a better life took her career to many locations throughout Indiana. She worked for Lutheran Social Services of Illinois, went on to spend 20 plus years in Chickasha and Stillwater, OK, and then to St. Louis, MO, where she worked at Association on Aging With Developmental Disabilities. She was so proud of her work at AADD, stating it was the best time of her life!
Over the years, Connie participated in softball (the best shortstop) and archery and earned many awards in tennis (pro for the Y). She enjoyed reading, singing, playing the guitar and banjo, theater, poker, hiking, and camping. She was proficient in Sign Language and Braille (teaching). She was a huge fan of the Green Bay Packers. Her love of travel took her coast to USA coast and also to Costa Rica, the Bahamas, Ireland, England, Canada, and Mexico.
Connie loved spending time with family, friends, co-workers, and her clients. She was a wonderful, caring, strong, brilliant, and quiet woman. She will forever be missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing her, especially her family. She loved deeply with steadfast loyalty. She was a light in the darkness for those who were lost. "And though she be but little, she is fierce." -Shakespeare
Connie's favorite quote: "Promise me you'll always remember, you're braver than you believe and stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think." -Christopher Robin to Pooh
Surviving are brother, Tim McKelvey of Parker City; sister, Jude McKelvey of Muncie; sister-in-love, Marilyn McKelvey of Ann Arbor, MI; nieces, Abby Pettigrew (Carl) of Muncie, Mandi Lucas (Donnie) of Muncie, and Marla McKelvey of Ann Arbor, MI; nephew, Matt McKelvey (Jeanne) of St. Joe, MI; great nephew, Lane Lucas (fiance, Payton) of Muncie; great nieces, Carlea Pettigrew of Yorktown and Theresa and Elizabeth McKelvey of Ann Arbor, MI; aunt, Rachel Sparks (Noel) of Muncie; many cousins; special chosen families: Donelsons, Actons, and Yaters of Plainfield; and her beloved best friend of 39 years, Dr. Sarah Donelson of Plainfield. Also surviving are her wonderful calico, Harper Lee; area friends; and her AADD Family in St. Louis. Everywhere she worked, people always became her extended family.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dr. Paul McKelvey of Ann Arbor, MI; sister-in-love, Linda McKelvey of Parker City; several aunts, uncles, cousins; and many pets.
Visitation will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm and Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie with Pastor Dennis Rush officiating. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 pm, also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie next to her parents in the Garden of The Last Supper. Memorials may be directed to Association on Aging With Developmental Disabilities, 2385 Hampton Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63139 or by visiting www.agingwithdd.org
. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.gardenviewandgardensofmemory.com
.