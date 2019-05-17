|
|
Connie Sue Writtenhouse
Yorktown - Connie Sue Writtenhouse, 76, Yorktown, passed away Wednesday afternoon, May 15, 2019, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Friday, February 19, 1943, in Richmond, Indiana, the daughter of Paul and Hazel (Thomas) Riddell. Connie was very spiritual and had a strong faith. She was a very giving, creative and respectful person who always found "good" in everyone. As a Natural Health Consultant, she studied and practiced iridology, foot reflexology, full body massage and muscle testing. Connie loved sewing and making quilts. She created over a thousand quilts, most of which she gave to those that had a need. When she lived in Modoc, Indiana, she was very active in the Modoc Nazarene Church where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday School and she served as Modoc Town Marshall. She retired from the United States Postal Service where she worked as a clerk for over thirty years.
Survivors include her husband of thirty years, Terry Writtenhouse; five children, Dana Edwards, Darron Edwards, Devon (wife Missie) Edwards, Deedra Edwards Mast, and Debra (husband Mark) Edwards Thompson; six grandchildren, Erica Arnold, Macie (husband Brandon) Edwards Lee, Trevor Mast, Spencer Edwards, Morgan Mast and Aaron Mast; one great-grandchild, Teagan Edward Lee; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Hazel (Thomas) Riddell; one brother, Larry Riddell; and one sister, Colleen Cassity.
Services will be held 12:00 p.m. Monday, May 20, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Pastor Sherril Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Sunday and after 11:00 a.m. Monday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Muncie Post Office Christmas Baskets, 4300 South Cowan Road, Muncie, Indiana 47302.
Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on May 17, 2019