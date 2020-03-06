|
|
Connie Whited Laughlin
Connie Whited Laughlin (Feb. 19, 1957-Mar. 4, 2020), 63, of Muncie, passed away after a short illness.
She was preceded in death by her parents Otto and Maudie Whited.
Connie is survived by her daughter Katherine Goth (h. Andrew), grandchildren William and Adalyn Goth, sister Shelia Piazza (h. Douglas), nephews Anthony Piazza (w. Elizabeth) and Jacob Piazza (w. Alyse), great nieces Molly, Maggie, and Lydia Piazza, great nephew Harrison Piazza, father of her child Steven R. Laughlin (w. Jennifer), and numerous extended family members and friends.
Connie loved caring for others. She received her nursing degree from Ball State University and spent most of her working life as a nurse. Later in life she received a message therapy degree from the Alexandria School of Massage Therapy. She loved crocheting, gardening, crafting and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren or as she called them, her sugar babies.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to A Better Way in memory of her: P.O. Box 734, Muncie, IN 47308. Connie had spent time volunteering there and believed A Better Way is making a difference in the lives of women and children in the community.
A Memorial Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie, IN, with the Memorial Service starting at 2:00 p.m., officiated by Reverend Margaret Alderman. If you would like to leave a condolence for the family, kindly visit www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020