Connor Allen Pegg

Muncie - Connor Allen Pegg, 16, of Muncie, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 16, 2020 at his home.

Connor was born on April 3, 2004 in Muncie to Ryan Todd Pegg and Kim (Brown) Clock. Connor was a junior at Wes-Del High School. He enjoyed reading, science, computers, video games, Mt. Dew, and Magic: the Gathering. He loved his cat, Bandit, and especially enjoyed hanging out with his little cousin, Airyana.

Connor is survived by his mother, Kim Clock (husband Chad); siblings, JR Pegg, David Clock, Maddie Clock, and Dawson Clock; paternal grandmother, Karen Nickell; paternal grandfather, Richard Pegg; maternal grandmother, Karen Brown-Good (husband Robert); and several aunts and uncles.

Connor was preceded in death by his father, Ryan Todd Pegg; infant brother, Jordan Robinson; and maternal grandfather, H. David Brown.

A funeral service to celebrate Connor's life will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel, 2215 S. Broadway St., Yorktown, IN 47396. Pastor Mark Dill will officiate. Burial will follow in Hawk Cemetery, Yorktown.

Friends and family may gather to share and remember from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Saturday, at Gant Funeral Homes - Yorktown Chapel. Please wear your favorite Batman shirt to the services, if you have one, in memory of Connor.

Memorial contributions may be given to AFSP (American Foundation for Suicide Prevention), 199 Water St. 11th floor, New York, NY 10038.

Share a memory of Connor and leave your condolences at www.gantfuneralhomes.com

The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate Connor's life with his family and community.




Published in The Star Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
