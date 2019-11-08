|
|
Constance "Connie" Elsie Wool Courtney
Orlando - Constance "Connie" Elsie Wool Courtney earned her angel wings and went to be with Our Lord on All Souls Day, November 2, 2019, at Cornerstone Hospice in Orlando, FL. She was born on July 23, 1933 in Williamsport, PA to Edward & Kathryn (Grimes) Wool.
Connie was a Service Rep for Bell Telephone, where she met her future husband, Richard "Dick" D. Courtney. They fell in love quickly and Connie was married to the love of her life, Dick Courtney on February 19, 1955. They spent 54 wonderful years living their faith and raising their family.
Connie and Dick were foster parents to many babies prior to starting their own family. They moved to Muncie, Indiana in 1959. Connie loved her family and her faith most of all. Raising 7 children, 6 boys and 1 girl, she taught them love, compassion, charity and kindness. She was a hero to all her children. Connie moved to Clermont, Florida to live with her daughter and son-in-law, Colleen and Mike Taylor, in 2013.
Connie had a servant's heart and everyone was welcome inside her heart. She gave of herself to help anyone in need. She served St. Mary Catholic Church in Muncie, IN and the community with joy as a member of Parish Council, Legion of Mary, Women's Association, Community of Praise Charismatic Prayer Group, Religious Education Board and Taught Catechism. Connie helped to establish and ran the Prescription Bank for those who could not afford medications. She volunteered as a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) for Children.
Connie sold Avon for 26 years, making President's Club nearly all of those years. She was a voracious reader, enjoyed watching and following basketball, was a great support for age group swimming, religiously said her Rosary and of course, loved shopping and dressing impeccably.
She is survived by 7 children; Richard Courtney (Traci) of Henderson, KY, Colleen Taylor (Mike) of Clermont, FL, Patrick Courtney of Houston, TX, Timothy Courtney (Lisa Kambich) of Lincolnshire, IL, Christopher Kremidas-Courtney (Georgia) of Stuttgart, Germany, Peter Courtney (Kathleen Tracy) of Indianapolis, IN & Kelly Courtney of Chicago, IL. Connie is also survived by her brothers, Alan Wool and Mike Wool, 7 Grandchildren, 3 Great Grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard D. Courtney, her parents, Edward and Kathryn Wool, her Stepmother, Pauline Wool, her brother Edward Wool Jr., and her sisters Esther Reeder, Irene Ashton and Anne Smith.
Friends may call from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.
Mass of Christian Burial and Celebration of Life will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:00 am. Interment will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie, IN.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019