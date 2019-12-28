|
Constance "Connie" Elsie Wool Courtney
Constance "Connie" Elsie Wool Courtney earned her angel wings and went to be with Our Lord on November 2, 2019, at Cornerstone Hospice in Orlando, FL. She was born on July 23, 1933 in Williamsport, PA to Edward & Kathryn (Grimes) Wool.
She is survived by 7 children; Richard Courtney (Traci) of Henderson, KY, Colleen Taylor (Mike) of Clermont, FL, Patrick Courtney of Houston, TX, Timothy Courtney (Lisa Kambich) of Lincolnshire, IL, Christopher Kremidas-Courtney (Georgia) of Stuttgart, Germany, Peter Courtney (Kathleen Tracy) of Indianapolis, IN & Kelly Courtney of Chicago, IL; 7 Grandchildren: Kara (Doug) Matthews, Kyle Courtney, Brian Harney, Stephen Harney, Courtney DeFruscio, Christian Courtney and Celeste Courtney; 4 Great Grandchildren: Benjamin Pierce, Kinsley, Brynn and Myla Matthews
Connie is also survived by her brothers, Alan Wool and Mike Wool, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard D. Courtney, her parents, Edward and Kathryn Wool, her Stepmother, Pauline Wool, her brother Edward Wool Jr., and her sisters Esther Reeder, Irene Ashton and Anne Smith.
Friends may call, Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Meeks Mortuary, 415 E.
Washington, St., Muncie, IN. The Right of Christian Burial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, Friday, January 3, 2020 at 10:00 am. Interment will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, 10703 IN-3, Muncie, IN 47303.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 28 to Dec. 31, 2019