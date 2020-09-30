Or Copy this URL to Share

Cora L. Vance



Cora L. Vance, 81, transition peacefully with family on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Viewing will be Friday, October 2, 2020 from 10am to 12:00pm. At New Hope Church 524 E. Willard St. Service will be at 12:00pm. Everyone is asked to wear facial covering. Service entrusted to Gholar & Gholar.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store