Cora L. Vance, 81, transition peacefully with family on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. Viewing will be Friday, October 2, 2020 from 10am to 12:00pm. At New Hope Church 524 E. Willard St. Service will be at 12:00pm. Everyone is asked to wear facial covering. Service entrusted to Gholar & Gholar.
Ms. Cora was such a sweet lovely woman. Hoping you will find comfort knowing she's in God's Beutiful Garden with him. You'll be in our prayers.
David and Rebecca Jones Friend of the Family
Rebecca Jones
Friend
September 30, 2020
Your mother was a beautiful and sweet woman. You guys are in my prayers may God continue to comfort you. Francine Lewis & Family
Francine Lewis
Friend
September 30, 2020
R I H AUNTIE CORA L VANCE. We'll miss you
David &Teresa Nevings
Family
September 30, 2020
My deepest sympathy to your family it has been a pleasure to have been Cora neighbor for many years she was a wonderful woman and I enjoyed talking to her your family will be in our prayers sincerely the Kirby family
Naomi kirby
Friend
September 30, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Larry Monroe,jr
September 30, 2020
Ms. Cora it was my pleasure meeting you. I know that your family will miss you dearly. Jackie Thomason
Jackie Thomason
Friend
