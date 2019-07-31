|
|
Coralea Yvonne McCance Edwards
Cayuga - Coralea Yvonne McCance Edwards was called home on July 28, 2019 after giving her family many years of joy and happiness. She was born on August 22, 1929 to the late Clara Fultz McCance and Everett McCance. She would reside in Cayuga all of her life until recently moving to Grand Rapids, Michigan. Married to the late Donald Monroe Edwards on November 13, 1946. They raised their surviving sons Stephen (Penny Coffing) of Muncie, Indiana, and Phillip (Joy Sare) of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Coralea was very proud of her grandchildren, John (Leigh), Andy (Lisa), Douglas (Kristyl) and Kimberly (Rob). She will be missed by her great-grandchildren, Jack, Ben, Ethan, Nolan, Gabriella, Elijah and Liam.
Coralea was a modern woman for her time, working various jobs. They included: G.E. factory work, Herald News employee, bookkeeper for the Cayuga Brick Yard,payroll and bookkeeper for Vermillion County Courthouse, stenographer and secretary until her retirement from the Army Ammunition Plant in Newport, Indiana. She also had many skills and interests such as gardener, quilter, ballroom dancer, sewer, traveler, avid reader of over 1,156 books, genealogist, journal writer, scrapbooker, and local historian. She was a wonderful baker of chocolate cream pies and always a fashionista. Coralea truly loved her church family. She was a lifetime member of the Cayuga Christian Church and volunteered in their office for many years. But her one true passion was marrying and loving "her Don" which she missed very much.
Please join the family at visitation on Friday, August 2, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. EDT at DeVerter Funeral Home in Cayuga, Indiana. Memorial Celebration on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Cayuga Christian Church starting at 11 a.m. EDT with visitation 1 hour prior to services. Officiating: Ashton Stewart of the Cayuga Christian Church with assistance from Mark Perkins of Grand Rapids. During her lifetime Coralea contributed to many charities and organizations. Please feel free to send flowers because as a gardener she loved them very much. DeVerter Funeral Home in Cayuga, Indiana is assisting the family arrangements. Condolences: www.deverterfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press on July 31, 2019