Courtney N. Rollins, 37, of Muncie, IN passed away suddenly at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital on August 1, 2019. She was born March 5, 1982 in Muncie, In. the daughter of Michael and Charlene Rollins Sr.
Courtney graduated from Muncie Central High School in 2000. She was a member of True Vine Holiness Church where she loved singing in the choir and praise team, she also volunteered in the church daycare. She was a very sweet and loving person and treasured her time spent with family.
She leaves to cherish her memory, brother, Michael Rollins (Vanya) of Seekonk, MA; Sister, Stacey Rollins of Muncie, IN; Grandparents; Douglas Rollins Jr. (Katrina) of Muncie, IN; Nieces; Reina Rollins and Justyce Morris of Providence, RI, Amara Rollins of Muncie, IN and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her father; Michael Rollins Sr. Grandmothers; Kansas Rollins and Alma Ruth Rose, and Grandfather; French Rose.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Thursday, August 8, 2019 at True Vine Holiness Church 1205 E. Willard St. Muncie, IN with Pastor Wade D. Sloss Sr. officiating. Calling hours are 10:00-11:00 am. Burial at Garden of Memory Cemetery. Community Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Send online condolences to the family via the guestbook at
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 6, 2019