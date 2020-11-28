1/1
Craig Alan O'Hara
Craig Alan O'Hara

Muncie - Craig Alan O'Hara died peacefully at home on November 20, 2020 with his loving wife Mari Anne O'Hara at his side.

Craig was an Associate Professor of English at Ball State University for the last twelve years. Craig graduated from Indiana University as a member of Phi Beta Kappa and later earned his Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing from Arizona State University. He also attended the Institute of European Studies in London, England.

Craig traveled extensively in Europe, South East Asia and the Northern Pacific Island as an English teacher. No matter where he traveled, he never met a stranger. Friends describe Craig as genuinely selfless, down-to-earth, loving, and gentle. He had a very humorous personality that was reflected on his outlook on life.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mari Anne; his father, Wayne; brother, Dennis; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and of course all of his friends across the globe.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Karen Lee O'Hara.

A celebration of life will be scheduled later in Brown County where he grew up. All are invited.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
