Craig E. Bailey
Carthage - Craig E. Bailey, 65, of Carthage and formerly of New Castle passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, at his residence. He was born September 4, 1954, to the late Richard C. and Lois (Brenneman) Bailey.
Craig was a 1972 graduate of New Castle High School. Following high school, Craig traveled to the West Coast and followed his musical dreams for many years. A two-time graduate of Ball State University, he earned his bachelor's degree in social studies education and his master's degree in education. Employed by New Castle Community Schools for over two decades, Craig was instrumental in developing the Henry County Youth Center. During his time there, he obtained accreditation, a rarity for youth centers across the country. He was an active member and musician at First Christian Church. Craig had a deep love for music and was an accomplished keyboard player and vocalist in several bands over the years including Taxi, 10:01 (Time to rock!), Sofa Kings and as of late, Project 19.
As he was a runner, weight lifter and sixth degree black belt, fitness and health were integral parts of his entire life. At the time of his passing, Craig was a professor at Ivy Tech Community College and taught his last sociology class on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, with the help of his newly appointed "teacher's assistant and sherpa" son, Vincent. He lived an exemplary life.
He is survived by his adoring wife, Martyne (Porter) Bailey; children, Vincent Bailey (Joni Bilderback), Benjamin Bailey (Olivia Emmons), Hannah Meckes, Sophia (Bradley) Logan; granddaughters, Tessa Martyne and Stella Rose; brothers, Alan Bailey and Bruce (Jennifer) Bailey; nephews, Asher (Michelle) Bailey, Eli Bailey, Eric (Amanda) Bailey; niece, Deanna (Tom) Chezem; brothers in law, Jon Porter, Tracy (Lydia) Porter and Steve Porter; several much loved aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and two special cats, Willow (tree) and Lily (pad).
Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at First Christian Church in New Castle with Rev. Alecia Gross officiating. Visitation will be from 4 - 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, also at the church. Burial will be at a later date in Little Blue River Cemetery, Rush County. If desired, memorial contributions may be sent to American Head & Neck Society, 1300 W. Olympic Blvd, Suite 600, Los Angeles, CA 90064, which supports the advancement of research and education in head and neck oncology. Arrangements have been entrusted to Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle. You may express condolences or share a memory of Craig at www.hinsey-brown.com
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019