Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
1931 - 2020
Crystal L. Mahoney Obituary
Crystal L. Mahoney

Crystal L. Mahoney, 88, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie, Indiana.

She was born on Sunday, March 29, 1931 in Corona, Indiana, the daughter of Harry and Velma (Grogg) Shipe. Crystal lived most of her life in the Muncie, Indiana area. She earned her Bachelor's Degree from Ball State University and her Master's Degree from Indiana University. Crystal was a nurse and also taught nursing at Ball State University. Following her retirement from Ball State, she went on to work as a hospice nurse. She was a member of Gethsemane United Methodist Church and a member of the PILOT club. Crystal enjoyed volunteering at the Ball State Alumni Center, traveling, gardening, knitting, and painting. She loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include four children, Steven (wife, Lynn) Mahoney, Columbus, Indiana, Joy (husband, Gary) Justice, Easley, South Carolina, Jeffrey (wife, Patti) Mahoney, Chandler, Arizona, and Pamela Porter, Muncie, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Brianna (husband, Andrew) Miller, Justin Porter, James Mahoney, Karly (husband, Nicholas) Sears, William Mahoney, Dana Porter, and Michael (wife, Mollee) Mahoney; five great-grandchildren, Madelyn Miller, Cooper Sears, Avery Sears, Ava Miller, and Westley Mahoney; one brother, Merritt Shipe; three sisters, Echo Kessler, Barbara Horstman, and Gloria Amstutz; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Herbert E. Mahoney; and six siblings.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. in Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47304. Inurnment will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.

Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospice, 2401 West University Avenue, Muncie, Indiana, 47303.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
