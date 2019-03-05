|
|
Crystal M. White
Muncie - Crystal M. White, 94, of Muncie, passed away at IU Ball Memorial Hospital on February 27, 2019 following a sudden illness. She was born in Bluffton, IN, in 1924, to the late Forrest and Esther Haffner. They would eventually move to Muncie. Crystal graduated from the old Muncie Central High School.
Crystal married John M. White. John proudly served in the Navy aboard the U.S.S. Franklin CV13. After WWII, they continued living in Muncie. They would have 3 children together. Crystal always loved church and music. She sang on the radio with her sister Violet when they were children. While in her 40s, she continued her education becoming a nurse. She believed it was her calling to help the sick and needy. Crystal worked at Ball Memorial Hospital for 20 years, before retiring in 1983.
Crystal is survived by her children: Katherine (Jeff) Dailey and Gregory White; 4 grandchildren: Eleanor (Josh) Walters, Marshall (Bree) Hinds, Nicole Jones, and Kyonna White; 4 great-grandchildren; and several cousins.
Crystal was preceded in death by her son, Thomas White, as well as her siblings.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following, also in the funeral home, with Pastor Nancy Hunt officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019