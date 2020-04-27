Services
Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
10501 North State Road 3
Muncie, IN 47303
765-284-1920
Service
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
Resources
More Obituaries for Crystal Shields
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Crystal Sky Shields


1982 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Crystal Sky Shields Obituary
Crystal Sky Shields

Muncie - Crystal Sky Shields, 37, of Muncie, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital with her loving daughters, Jada and Brooke, by her side. She was born in Muncie on September 22, 1982, to Darlene Crow and Russell Shields.

Crystal will be missed by many, including her children: Brooke Price, Muncie; Jada Shields, Indianapolis; Mason Price, Muncie; Jeffery Smithers III, Muncie; Josiah and Laylah Athalone, Muncie; and one granddaughter, Kanyla Orr, Muncie. In addition to her children, Crystal is survived by her brothers: Ted Crow (Alison) Waukesha, WI and Russell Shields, Muncie; Aunts: Judy Swoape, Alexandria, KY; Catherine Hargis (DeWayne), Muncie; and Angela Hyre (Aaron), Indianapolis; Uncle, George Crow, Jr. (Linda), Muncie; Nephews: Kolten and Lirim Crow, Waukesha, WI; and, many cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, father, grandfather, George Crow, Sr., and grandmother, Wilma Moyer, all of Muncie.

A private family burial will take place in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. A funeral service for family and close friends will follow when we are next able to gather. To be added to the notification list for updates on time and location of the funeral service, please send an email request to [email protected] Garden View Funeral Home has been honored to assist the family during their loss.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Crystal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Garden View Funeral Home & Gardens of Memory Cemetery - Muncie
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -