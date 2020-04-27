|
|
Crystal Sky Shields
Muncie - Crystal Sky Shields, 37, of Muncie, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020, at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital with her loving daughters, Jada and Brooke, by her side. She was born in Muncie on September 22, 1982, to Darlene Crow and Russell Shields.
Crystal will be missed by many, including her children: Brooke Price, Muncie; Jada Shields, Indianapolis; Mason Price, Muncie; Jeffery Smithers III, Muncie; Josiah and Laylah Athalone, Muncie; and one granddaughter, Kanyla Orr, Muncie. In addition to her children, Crystal is survived by her brothers: Ted Crow (Alison) Waukesha, WI and Russell Shields, Muncie; Aunts: Judy Swoape, Alexandria, KY; Catherine Hargis (DeWayne), Muncie; and Angela Hyre (Aaron), Indianapolis; Uncle, George Crow, Jr. (Linda), Muncie; Nephews: Kolten and Lirim Crow, Waukesha, WI; and, many cousins and friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, father, grandfather, George Crow, Sr., and grandmother, Wilma Moyer, all of Muncie.
A private family burial will take place in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, Muncie. A funeral service for family and close friends will follow when we are next able to gather. To be added to the notification list for updates on time and location of the funeral service, please send an email request to [email protected] Garden View Funeral Home has been honored to assist the family during their loss.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020