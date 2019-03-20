|
Crystal Wormer
Muncie - Crystal Berniece Wormer, 87, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Signature Health Care, Muncie, Indiana.
Crystal was born on September 15, 1931 in Muncie, Indiana, the daughter of Roy L. Whitmire and Beulah (Snyder) Whitmire. She attended Muncie schools and graduated from Muncie Central High School. Crystal's mother passed away when she was only 2 months old and as a result, she was raised by her maternal grandparents, Clarence and Ella Ruth Snyder. Crystal married Ralph D. Wormer on July 28, 1950 at Glad Tidings Church in Muncie where she was a lifelong member. Darrell and Crystal were married 67 years before he passed away in January of 2018.
Crystal grew up during the Great Depression and always felt it was her duty to help those in need, especially children. After serving for several years in the Delaware County Auditor's Office, she was hired by Circuit Court Judge Alva Cox as a juvenile probation officer. After serving in that role and overseeing young girls ranging in age from 11-17 for several years, she stepped in to direct Delaware County's Juvenile Detention Center before becoming an adult probation officer for Delaware County Superior Court 4. In 1989, at the urging of community correction officials in the State of Indiana, Crystal agreed to seek a grant on behalf of the county and opened a program that would serve Delaware County and the Muncie community. She continued serving in that capacity as the Director of Delaware County Community Corrections until her retirement in 2000. Not one to sit idly by, Crystal spent a good portion of her retirement years working alongside of her husband as custodians of the Federal Building and Glad Tidings Church and in the after school latchkey program at Cowan Elementary School before she finally retired for good. Darrell and Crystal also served as foster parents to many displaced children throughout their marriage.
Crystal is survived by her children, Randy Wormer (wife, Rita), Blountsville, IN; Mike Wormer (wife, Marcia), Sarasota, Florida; Lori Ramsey (husband, Reeder), Muncie, IN; and Shannon Wormer, Muncie, IN; five grandchildren, Brandon Wormer (wife, Dawn), Columbus, IN; Nick Ramsey (wife, Meghan), Muncie, IN; Brian Ramsey (wife, Annie), Muncie, IN; Sara Holt (husband, Kyle) Muncie, IN; and Brayden Wormer, Muncie, IN; eight great-grandchildren, Rylan, Reegan, and Riston Wormer (Columbus, IN), Eden, Iris, Amos, and Olyv Holt (Muncie, IN), and Parker Ramsey (Muncie, IN); one brother, Danny Whitmire (wife, Shirley), and a sister-in-law, Judy Wyatt (husband, Edward).
She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, stepmother, Dessie Whitmire; her husband, Darrell; daughter, Cynthia Lynn Wormer; son, Jeffrey Allen Wormer; granddaughter, Malia Wormer; and a great-granddaughter, Alana Grace Wormer.
Services honoring Crystal's life will be held at Glad Tidings Church, 3001 S. Burlington Drive, Muncie, at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 22, 2019 with Pastors Kevin and Kyle Holt officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Ridge Cemetery. Calling will be held at the church from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.
The family requests that those wishing to honor Crystal's memory direct memorials in her name to the Advance Campaign at Glad Tidings Church, 3001 S. Burlington Drive, Muncie, IN 47302.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 20, 2019