Crystalee Masterson



Muncie - Crystalee Masterson, 97, passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital.



She was born on May 20, 1922 in Dunkirk, Indiana, the daughter of William Forrest and Delcie Irene (Smiley) Shirley.



Crystalee graduated from Center High School. She married John Marion Masterson on September 12, 1941.



Crystalee helped her husband operate Masterson Hardware in Blountsville. She also worked in the office at her father's elevator company and was the administrative assistant for two fertilizer companies. Crystalee was a member of New Burlington United Methodist Church in New Burlington, Mystery Pal Club-M.P.C., Home Ec Club, and Eastern Star.



Crystalee was a seamstress and loved knitting and quilting. She was also a musician, she played the piano, organ, and accordion. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends especially Euchre.



Survivors include her three daughters, Cheryl Holaday (husband, Kent), Rita Stewart, and Cynthia Gourley; seven grandchildren, Tammy Weaver, Jeff Holaday (wife, Sherri), Wendy Holaday, Jon Stewart (wife, Sandy), Robert Stewart (wife, Ginger), Trey Gourley (wife, Jena), and Megan Nickless (husband, Chad); eleven great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband John, and brother, George Shirley (wife, Elaine).



Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Blountsville Cemetery.



Family and friends may call from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the mortuary.



Memorial contributions may be made to New Burlington United Methodist Church, 8081 S Co Rd 475 E, Muncie, IN 47302.



Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com Published in The Star Press on July 2, 2019