|
|
Curtis Anderson Westfall "Andy"
Parker City - Curtis Anderson Westfall "Andy", passed away on November 15, 2019 at Parker Health and Rehabilitation Center at the age of 87.
He was born on November 23, 1931 in Akron, Ohio, the son of Curtis W. and Grace Anderson Westfall. He graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1949.
He was preceded in death by his wife of sixty-three years, Joyce Westfall; his parents; and his sister, Cheryl Ann Kincaid.
Andy was a member of Shawnee Heights Baptist Church, Monroe Conservation Club, NRA, and the Telephone Pioneers of America. He retired from Indiana Bell (Ameritech) after thirty-eight years of service.
Survivors include two sons, Curtis L. Westfall (wife, Teresa) and Steve W. Westfall (wife, Toni); four grandchildren, Andrew Westfall, LeAnne Greene (husband, Tim), Michelle Westfall and Stephanie Westfall (fiancé, Charlie Walz).
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Michelle Beaty and Alanah Westfall for your love and support, along with Parker Health and Rehabilitation. Thank you to Tiffany and Chaplain Phil Rodgers of Heart to Heart Hospice for their amazing care and a special thanks to Toni Westfall for the great care she provided to Andy during the last years of his life.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Animal Rescue Fund A.R.F), 1209 West Riggin Road, Muncie, Indiana 47303 or Monroe Conservation Club, P.O. Box 221, Oakville, Indiana 47367.
A private service was held at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel on November 19, 2019.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019