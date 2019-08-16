Services
Glenn E George & Son Funeral Home
437 Amos Road
Shelbyville, IN 46176
(317) 398-4599
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Manilla Lions Club
Manilla, IN
Curtis E. Maddy


1982 - 2019
Curtis E. Maddy Obituary
Curtis E. Maddy

Shelbyville - Curtis E. Maddy, 36, lost his fight with cancer on Sunday, August 11, 2019.

Born November 20, 1982 in Muncie, Indiana, he was the son of William Edward Maddy and Sheryl (Myers) Maddy.

Survivors include his mother Sheryl of Rushville; daughter Audrina Hobbs of Greensburg; grandparents- Ann Whelchel of Muncie, Judy Myers of Albany, Jerry (Barb) Maddy of Selma, Indiana; 5 siblings- Sunshine Whitmire (husband Shaun) of Marion, Candis Brooks of Anderson, Elizabeth Logsdon (husband Brett) of Rushville, Michael Davis (wife Shannon) of Eaton, William "Bill" Maddy (wife Kara) of Shelbyville; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, grandfathers Robert Myers and Charles Whelchel, and an uncle "Bub" Maddy.

Mr. Maddy had lived in Shelbyville since 1999, after moving from Eaton. He had worked in customer service with several local businesses, and had also worked in manufacturing at Action Filtration, Inc., and ENBI of Shelbyville, for several years. He graduated from Shelbyville High School in 2003, and had attended Delta elementary and middle schools in Muncie.

Curtis enjoyed wrestling, gardening, fishing, the outdoors, and hanging out his friends and family.

A Celebration of Life will be 11:00 am on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Manilla Lions Club in Manilla.Burial will be in Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Muncie.

Online condolences may be shared at

glennegeorgeandson.com.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 16, 2019
