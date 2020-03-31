|
|
Curtis Edward Jones
Muncie - Curtis Edward Jones, 94, passed away on Tuesday morning, March 31, 2020 at Elmcroft.
He was born on February 26, 1926 in Coffee Springs, Alabama, the son of Grady and Irene (Seymour) Jones. Curtis served his country honorably in the US Army during WWII under General Patton, serving in France, Austria, Germany and Czechoslovakia. On December 19, 1944 in Chattahoochee, Florida, he married Sarah F. Newberry.
He worked at Muncie Chevrolet for 27 years until his retirement in 1991. He attended Harris Chapel Church and was an avid bowler and member of several leagues.
Surviving are one son, Edward Earl Jones (wife, Linda) of Albany; one daughter, Frances E. Jones Daniels of Franklin, KY; four grandchildren, Jessica L. Jones of Altadena, CA, Brian E. Jones of Zurich, Switzerland, James R. Daniels (wife, Whitney) of Bowling Green, KY and Amanda C. Epperson (husband, Sam) of Scottsville, KY; eleven great-grandchildren; and companion, Mary Hensley of Muncie.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 38 years, Sarah F. Jones on July 7, 1983; one granddaughter, Sarita E. Daniels and one sister, Mary Sue Shiver.
Private services and burial will take place in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020