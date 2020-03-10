Services
Resources
More Obituaries for Curtis Welder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Curtis Welder


1963 - 2020
Curtis Welder Obituary
Curtis Welder

Muncie - Curtis "Curt" Welder, 56, was born in Muncie, Indiana on December 22, 1963, to Nancy and Charles J. Welder. He passed away February 25, 2020 at his residence. Curtis was a hard worker who enjoyed fishing and gardening, and especially loved cooking for his family and friends.

Curtis is survived by his mother, Nancy Welder; Daughter, April McKenzie; Sister, Glenna Welder; Brothers, Michael and Larry Welder; Many nieces, nephews and cousins; and special friends, Rob Streyckmans and Greg Garrett.

He is preceded in death by his father, Charles; his maternal and paternal grandparents; Aunt, Barb Welder; Uncles, Ed and Donald Welder, Buddy Crawford, Dalton Crawford, and Dennis Mason; and cousin, Bruce Welder.

At this time the family has chosen cremation for Curtis. Per his wishes there will be no public services or visitation.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
