Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
Cynthia Elaine "Cindy" White


Cynthia Elaine "Cindy" White Obituary
Cynthia "Cindy" Elaine White

Markleville - Cynthia "Cindy" Elaine White, 64, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at her residence.

She was born on Friday, September 17, 1954, the daughter of Alvin Downham and Betty Jane (Moon) Looper.

Cindy was a homemaker and also worked in floral design and was a seamstress.

She enjoyed going to the Ohio River, making clothes, and creating wedding flowers.

Cindy is survived by her mother, Betty Jane (Moon) Looper; husband, Tim White; son, Stephen Humphrey; brothers, Steve Lackey and Ken (Donna) Downham, and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father, Alvin Downham; step-father, Center Looper; first husband, Robert Humphrey.

Services will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304.

Visitation will be at Elm Ridge Funeral Home on Monday, May 13, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.

Burial will immediately follow the service at Elm Ridge Memorial Park.

On-line condolences may be sent to the family at: elmridgefuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on May 10, 2019
