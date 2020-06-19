Cynthia L. Shaw
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia L. Shaw

Richmond - Cindy Shaw, 64, passed Away on Thursday morning June 18, 2020 at Reid Health in Richmond Indiana. Cindy was born to Maxine and Paul Hannan on Thursday December 22, 1955 graduating from Muncie Central in 1974. Cindy enjoyed laughing together with her family and her family loved being with her.

Cindy is survived by sisters Pat (Paul) Singleton, Denise Bales, Jeannie Hale, brother David Hannan and many nieces and nephews.

Her parents preceded her in passing.

Cindy's family wishes to thank the Richmond Group Home and Reid Health Hospital for the excellent care and quality of life they brought to her.

Graveside services will take place at Beech Grove Cemetery at a later date.

The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved