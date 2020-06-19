Cynthia L. Shaw
Richmond - Cindy Shaw, 64, passed Away on Thursday morning June 18, 2020 at Reid Health in Richmond Indiana. Cindy was born to Maxine and Paul Hannan on Thursday December 22, 1955 graduating from Muncie Central in 1974. Cindy enjoyed laughing together with her family and her family loved being with her.
Cindy is survived by sisters Pat (Paul) Singleton, Denise Bales, Jeannie Hale, brother David Hannan and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents preceded her in passing.
Cindy's family wishes to thank the Richmond Group Home and Reid Health Hospital for the excellent care and quality of life they brought to her.
Graveside services will take place at Beech Grove Cemetery at a later date.
The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com.
Richmond - Cindy Shaw, 64, passed Away on Thursday morning June 18, 2020 at Reid Health in Richmond Indiana. Cindy was born to Maxine and Paul Hannan on Thursday December 22, 1955 graduating from Muncie Central in 1974. Cindy enjoyed laughing together with her family and her family loved being with her.
Cindy is survived by sisters Pat (Paul) Singleton, Denise Bales, Jeannie Hale, brother David Hannan and many nieces and nephews.
Her parents preceded her in passing.
Cindy's family wishes to thank the Richmond Group Home and Reid Health Hospital for the excellent care and quality of life they brought to her.
Graveside services will take place at Beech Grove Cemetery at a later date.
The family will receive online condolences at www.parsonmortuary.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.