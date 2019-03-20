Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Peace United Church of Christ
9123 Aboite Center Road
Ft. Wayne, IN
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for D. Spencer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

D. Howard Spencer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

D. Howard Spencer Obituary
D. Howard Spencer

Charlotte, MI - D. Howard Spencer, age 74, formerly of Muncie, died March 6, 2019 in Charlotte, Michigan. Local area surviving brothers and sisters are James (Debbie) Spencer, Charles (Nancy) Spencer, Richard (Nancy) Spencer, Rosemary McCaffrey and Barbara (Dell) Cooke. Memorial services with military honors will be 11 A.M. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Peace United Church of Christ, 9123 Aboite Center Road, Ft. Wayne, IN 46804. More info at: barker-leik.com
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.