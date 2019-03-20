|
|
D. Howard Spencer
Charlotte, MI - D. Howard Spencer, age 74, formerly of Muncie, died March 6, 2019 in Charlotte, Michigan. Local area surviving brothers and sisters are James (Debbie) Spencer, Charles (Nancy) Spencer, Richard (Nancy) Spencer, Rosemary McCaffrey and Barbara (Dell) Cooke. Memorial services with military honors will be 11 A.M. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Peace United Church of Christ, 9123 Aboite Center Road, Ft. Wayne, IN 46804. More info at: barker-leik.com
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 20, 2019