Daisy Short
Waterville, Ohio - Daisy J. Short, 88, of Waterville, Ohio passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 in Pathways at Browning Masonic Home after a short illness. She was surrounded by family with the hymn Amazing Grace in the background.
Daisy was born in Waterloo, Indiana, the third child of Charles and Esther (Wiler) Kelley on September 12, 1930. On December 19, 1948, she married Richard (Dick) W. Short who proceeded her in death in 2008.
During Daisy's working career, she was a waitress, where she met her husband Dick. She also worked at the Acorn Products in Quincy, Michigan. After, she and her husband owned R&D Service and Repair where Daisy kept books for the company. Later, Daisy and her husband entered into a new career with Forest City Management Company. Daisy was a member of the High St. United Methodist Church, and enjoyed camping and baking sugar cookies.
Daisy and her husband relocated to Chapmansville, West Virginia and later to Wheeling, West Virginia. After retiring in May of 1996, they moved to Springport, Indiana. In 2015, Daisy moved to Springfield Masonic Community in Springfield, Ohio and then to Browning Masonic Home in Waterville, Ohio in March of 2018.
Surviving are three daughters, Darlene (Jack) Gebhart, Springport, IN, Marcia (Doug) Hauer, Defiance, OH, and Debra Parshall, Eustis, FL. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren along with numerous great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren; a brother, Harold (Gene) Kelley, Orland, IN and many nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister Lela Mary Kelley and Charles Roy Kelley.
A gathering of friends and family will take place Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Parson Mortuary, Muncie, Indiana with a Memorial service following at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment will follow at the Springport Cemetery in Springport, IN.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Browning Masonic Home, 8883 Browning Dr., Waterville, OH 43566.
Published in The Star Press on June 23, 2019