Dale "Pops" Bumbalough
Dale "Pops" Bumbalough, 77, of Arabi, Ga. died Friday night, May 8, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Bumbalough was born in New Castle April 30, 1943 to Beulah Frances Haney Bumbalough and Huey Vasco Bumbalough and was a long time resident of the Losantville area.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Jane South Bumbalough, his brother, Huey "Junior" Vasco Bumbalough, Jr., and his grandchildren, Shelby Deanna Dent and Scott "Bubba" Ellis Dent, Jr. Dale was a retired long haul truck driver.
He is survived by his children: Frances Bumbalough (Scott) Brown of Arabi, Ga, Kenneth Dale Bumbalough of Losantville, Cindi Kay (Eddie) Boozer of Augusta, GA, Sarah Marie Spradley of Cordele, GA, Shelly Diana Bumbalough of Vienna, GA and Rita Lynn (Lamar) Smith of CordeleGA; his sisters: Dorothy Jackson of Losantville, Sandra Bookout and Doris Ellenburg both of Muncie, Inc.; 11 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 12 noon to 2 PM on Thursday, May 14, at Culberson Funeral Home, Hagerstown. Services will follow at 2:00 PM. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Losantville.
Published in The Star Press from May 11 to May 13, 2020