Dale E. Webb
Muncie - Dale E. Webb, 89, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on May 10, 1930 in Muncie, IN the son of Floyd and Pansy Webb.
Dale retired from Warner Gear after thirty-two years of service. Dale loved riding his motorcycle.
Surviving are his step-children, Kenneth Green, Ted Green, Penny Hollers, Tammy Green, and Tim Green (wife, Margaret).
He was preceded in death by his parents, ex-wife, brother, and daughter.
Per Dale's request no services will be held.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019